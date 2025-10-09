Left Menu

Maharashtra Squad Ready for Ranji Trophy Challenge

Prithvi Shaw and Jalaj Saxena join Maharashtra's Ranji Trophy squad, led by newly appointed captain Ankeet Bawane. The team, in Group B, will face Kerala first. With significant experience, including players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Maharashtra looks to improve on last season's fifth-place finish in Elite Group A.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:32 IST
Maharashtra Squad Ready for Ranji Trophy Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Maharashtra's Ranji Trophy squad has included notable players Prithvi Shaw and Jalaj Saxena, alongside newly named full-time captain Ankeet Bawane. The announcement signals Maharashtra's intent for the upcoming season, starting on October 15.

Positioned in Group B, Maharashtra faces tough competition, including last season's runners-up Kerala. The team's opening match will take place at Thiruvananthapuram against Kerala, offering an early test for the squad.

With seasoned players such as Ruturaj Gaikwad on board, Maharashtra aims to surpass its fifth-place finish in the previous season's Elite Group A standings. The selectors have opted for experience, placing trust in Pradeep Dadhe to bolster their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

 Global
2
Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

 Colombia
3
Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

 Global
4
U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025