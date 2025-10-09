Maharashtra Squad Ready for Ranji Trophy Challenge

In a bold move, Maharashtra's Ranji Trophy squad has included notable players Prithvi Shaw and Jalaj Saxena, alongside newly named full-time captain Ankeet Bawane. The announcement signals Maharashtra's intent for the upcoming season, starting on October 15.

Positioned in Group B, Maharashtra faces tough competition, including last season's runners-up Kerala. The team's opening match will take place at Thiruvananthapuram against Kerala, offering an early test for the squad.

With seasoned players such as Ruturaj Gaikwad on board, Maharashtra aims to surpass its fifth-place finish in the previous season's Elite Group A standings. The selectors have opted for experience, placing trust in Pradeep Dadhe to bolster their campaign.

