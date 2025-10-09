Left Menu

Casemiro's Resurgence: Leading Brazil's Charge

Casemiro will captain Brazil against South Korea, marking his 17th time as leader, following manager Carlo Ancelotti's decision to reinstate him. The midfielder embraces diverse leadership roles and has a long-standing relationship with Ancelotti. Brazil's friendly follows with a match against Japan in Tokyo.

Casemiro is set to wear the captain's armband for the 17th time during Brazil's friendly match against South Korea this Friday. The seasoned midfielder is embracing his leadership role under manager Carlo Ancelotti, both on and off the pitch, after rejoining the squad following a lengthy absence.

His last appearance as captain was in October 2023 against Uruguay. Ancelotti, who previously coached him at Real Madrid, has reinstated the experienced player as the leader of Brazil's youthful squad in preparation for the 2026 World Cup. Casemiro believes in multiple leadership styles, favoring leading by example in his approach.

Since moving to Manchester United in 2022, the 33-year-old midfielder acknowledged that his prior relationship with Ancelotti established trust in his ability to lead the team effectively. Brazil will follow their match in Seoul with another friendly against Japan at Tokyo's Ajinomoto Stadium, as Ancelotti continues to develop his squad for next year's tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

