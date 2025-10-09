Controversy Erupts Over Stray Dog Ban at JLN Stadium

The recent ban on sterilised stray dogs at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium has spurred a heated debate. The authorities enforced the ban after three dog-bite incidents during the World Para Athletics Championships, inviting backlash from animal welfare advocates.

According to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the move aims to prevent further incidents in future events. Activists, however, argue that this action violates a Supreme Court ruling that mandates sterilised dogs be returned to their territories.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has responded by creating designated feeding points outside the stadium. The SAI maintains its commitment to safety and compliance with legal guidelines ahead of upcoming events, despite ongoing tensions with activists.

