High-Stakes Bidding Marks Tennis Premier League Auction

The Tennis Premier League auction, held on Thursday, turned lucrative for players Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli, who snagged top bids of Rs 12 lakh each. Gurgaon Grand Slammers and Chennai Smashers secured the players during the bustling auction event.

Set to unfold in Ahmedabad from December 9-14, the league's seventh edition is gearing up to be memorable, with franchises building their squads for the showdown. SG Pipers Bengaluru, led by Rohan Bopanna, notably brought Shrivalli Bhamidipaty on board for Rs 8.60 lakh, alongside Ramkumar Ramanathan for Rs 7.20 lakh.

Not to be outdone, Hyderabad Strikers retained Vishnu Vardhan and acquired France's Carole Monnet. Meanwhile, marquee signings like Tomas Martin Etcheverry for GS Delhi Aces and Alexandre Muller for Gujarat Panthers add a global flair to the competition.