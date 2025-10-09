Left Menu

Germany's World Cup Hurdle: Can the Four-Time Champs Make a Comeback?

Germany's World Cup qualifiers face a critical moment after a shocking loss to Slovakia. The team's path to the tournament now relies on winning all remaining qualifiers and surpassing Slovakia. With injuries and new player dynamics, coach Julian Nagelsmann seeks to rejuvenate the iconic football squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:58 IST
Germany's road to the World Cup has hit an unexpected hurdle following a surprising 2-0 defeat against Slovakia. This loss has pushed the four-time champions into a tight corner, necessitating flawless performance in all remaining qualifiers to ensure participation in next year's tournament.

The pressure is mounting as Germany must secure victories over Luxembourg and Northern Ireland while hoping Slovakia falters in upcoming matches. The current qualifying structure demands the group leader advances automatically, leaving Germany with no room for error.

Injuries add another layer of complexity, with key players like Marc-André ter Stegen and Antonio Rüdiger sidelined. Coach Julian Nagelsmann's focus on blending new talents into a cohesive unit will be critical for Germany's fate on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

