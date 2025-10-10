Triumphant England Seals Eighth Consecutive Victory Against Wales
England secured a decisive 3-0 victory over Wales in an international friendly at Wembley, marking their eighth successive win against the Welsh side. Goals from Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, and Bukayo Saka sealed the win early on. The result reflects coach Thomas Tuchel's strategic squad decisions.
England demonstrated remarkable prowess, claiming their eighth consecutive victory against Wales with a 3-0 win in an international friendly at Wembley. Head coach Thomas Tuchel's decision to rest several star players was vindicated as three early goals secured the outcome.
Morgan Rogers fired England ahead within three minutes, followed by Ollie Watkins capitalizing on a similar opportunity, and Bukayo Saka's striking finish completed the tally. Wales showed some improvement after halftime but remained focused on their crucial World Cup qualifier against Belgium.
England, poised for possible group victory and direct entry into next year's finals with a win against Latvia, showcased their depth despite the absence of top scorer Harry Kane. Standouts from previous matches were given the stage, reinforcing Tuchel's team selection success.
