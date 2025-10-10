Left Menu

Sabalenka Dominates Wuhan Open, Sets Sights on Fourth Consecutive Title

Aryna Sabalenka continues her impressive run at the Wuhan Open, achieving her 20th consecutive victory. She defeated Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the semi-finals, where she will face Jessica Pegula. Sabalenka aims for a fourth straight Wuhan title and a potential showdown with Coco Gauff or Iga Swiatek.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wuhan | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:17 IST
Sabalenka Dominates Wuhan Open, Sets Sights on Fourth Consecutive Title
Aryna Sabalenka
  • Country:
  • China

Aryna Sabalenka has extended her remarkable undefeated streak at the Wuhan Open to 20 matches, defeating Elena Rybakina with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 scoreline. This victory propels her to the semi-finals, where she'll face Jessica Pegula in a quest for her fourth consecutive title at the event.

Having previously clinched the Wuhan Open titles in 2018, 2019, and last year, Sabalenka demonstrated resilience by overcoming early service challenges to secure a decisive win. Her latest triumph also includes a subtle revenge against Rybakina, who had defeated her earlier this year.

Sabalenka's next opponent, Jessica Pegula, recently secured her 50th match win of the season, intensifying the anticipation for their semi-final showdown. Meanwhile, the tournament also features matches between Laura Siegemund versus Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek against Jasmine Paolini.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win

Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win

 Global
2
YouTube Expands Shopping Affiliate Program with AI Innovation

YouTube Expands Shopping Affiliate Program with AI Innovation

 India
3
Ceasefire Brings Hope: Israeli Troops Withdraw

Ceasefire Brings Hope: Israeli Troops Withdraw

 Global
4
NATO's Steadfast Noon: Defining Defense with Nuclear Deterrence Drill

NATO's Steadfast Noon: Defining Defense with Nuclear Deterrence Drill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025