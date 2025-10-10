Sabalenka Dominates Wuhan Open, Sets Sights on Fourth Consecutive Title

Aryna Sabalenka has extended her remarkable undefeated streak at the Wuhan Open to 20 matches, defeating Elena Rybakina with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 scoreline. This victory propels her to the semi-finals, where she'll face Jessica Pegula in a quest for her fourth consecutive title at the event.

Having previously clinched the Wuhan Open titles in 2018, 2019, and last year, Sabalenka demonstrated resilience by overcoming early service challenges to secure a decisive win. Her latest triumph also includes a subtle revenge against Rybakina, who had defeated her earlier this year.

Sabalenka's next opponent, Jessica Pegula, recently secured her 50th match win of the season, intensifying the anticipation for their semi-final showdown. Meanwhile, the tournament also features matches between Laura Siegemund versus Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek against Jasmine Paolini.

