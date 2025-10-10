Sabalenka Dominates Wuhan Open, Sets Sights on Fourth Consecutive Title
Aryna Sabalenka continues her impressive run at the Wuhan Open, achieving her 20th consecutive victory. She defeated Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the semi-finals, where she will face Jessica Pegula. Sabalenka aims for a fourth straight Wuhan title and a potential showdown with Coco Gauff or Iga Swiatek.
Aryna Sabalenka has extended her remarkable undefeated streak at the Wuhan Open to 20 matches, defeating Elena Rybakina with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 scoreline. This victory propels her to the semi-finals, where she'll face Jessica Pegula in a quest for her fourth consecutive title at the event.
Having previously clinched the Wuhan Open titles in 2018, 2019, and last year, Sabalenka demonstrated resilience by overcoming early service challenges to secure a decisive win. Her latest triumph also includes a subtle revenge against Rybakina, who had defeated her earlier this year.
Sabalenka's next opponent, Jessica Pegula, recently secured her 50th match win of the season, intensifying the anticipation for their semi-final showdown. Meanwhile, the tournament also features matches between Laura Siegemund versus Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek against Jasmine Paolini.
