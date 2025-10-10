Left Menu

Ducati's Test Rider to Step In for Injured Marquez at Australian GP

Michele Pirro, Ducati's test rider, will replace injured MotoGP champion Marc Marquez at the upcoming Australian Grand Prix. Marquez is sidelined after a shoulder injury sustained in Indonesia. Ducati announced Pirro's participation, but his role at the Malaysian Grand Prix remains undecided.

Ducati's test rider Michele Pirro is set to step in as a replacement for injured MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez at the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, the team announced Friday. Marquez, who recently secured his seventh MotoGP title at the Japanese Grand Prix, suffered a shoulder fracture and ligament injury during a crash in Indonesia last weekend, forcing him to miss two races.

The Ducati Lenovo Team confirmed Pirro's participation in the Australia event, stating in a formal announcement, "With Marc Marquez unable to race in the next two rounds of the 2025 MotoGP season, Ducati Lenovo Team confirms Michele Pirro will replace him at the Aussie appointment." However, the team has yet to clarify if Pirro will also compete in the subsequent Malaysian Grand Prix scheduled for later this month.

Marquez is anticipated to make his return for the final stages of the season, specifically the races in Portugal and Valencia, expected to take place next month.

