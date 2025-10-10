Left Menu

India Secures Historic Bronze at BWF Junior Championships

India clinched a bronze medal at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships after being defeated by defending champion Indonesia in the semifinals. The historic achievement came after overcoming Korea in the quarterfinals. The team now shifts focus to individual championships starting Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:18 IST
In a remarkable feat, India's campaign at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships concluded with a historic bronze medal after a closely fought semifinal against Indonesia on Friday.

The team made waves by securing their first-ever medal in the mixed team category, overcoming Korea in Thursday's quarterfinals. Despite their best efforts, India lost traction in the semifinals to pre-tournament favorites, Indonesia, with scores of 35-45 and 21-45.

India is now looking ahead to the individual championships starting Monday, after a bold move to alter their lineup, which initially raised hopes of an upset against the formidable Indonesian side.

