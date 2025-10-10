India Secures Historic Bronze at BWF Junior Championships

In a remarkable feat, India's campaign at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships concluded with a historic bronze medal after a closely fought semifinal against Indonesia on Friday.

The team made waves by securing their first-ever medal in the mixed team category, overcoming Korea in Thursday's quarterfinals. Despite their best efforts, India lost traction in the semifinals to pre-tournament favorites, Indonesia, with scores of 35-45 and 21-45.

India is now looking ahead to the individual championships starting Monday, after a bold move to alter their lineup, which initially raised hopes of an upset against the formidable Indonesian side.