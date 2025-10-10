Supreme Court Balances Indian Football's Future amidst AIFF Constitution Debate

The Supreme Court of India has clarified it does not wish to control or oversee the day-to-day operations of Indian football. This was revealed during a session where the court sought insights from former apex court judge, L Nageswara Rao, on contentious parts of the AIFF draft constitution.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar expressed plans to consult with Justice Joymalya Bagchi concerning the criticisms leveled against the AIFF's draft constitution by FIFA, particularly about clauses involving state membership and constitutional amendments.

The court's verdict aims to ensure a smooth transition in management practices for the AIFF amidst FIFA's objections. The ruling emphasizes the federation's responsibility to adhere to FIFA's rules while promoting a new era for Indian football and insists on collaboration among all stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)