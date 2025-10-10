Left Menu

Devine and Halliday's Heroics Steady White Ferns in ODI World Cup Clash

In a challenging Women's ODI World Cup match, Brooke Halliday and captain Sophie Devine steadied New Zealand after a poor start with a crucial 112-run partnership. Despite early setbacks, their efforts helped the White Ferns post a respectable 227 for nine against Bangladesh.

Updated: 10-10-2025 18:46 IST
Brooke Halliday and skipper Sophie Devine performed pivotal roles for New Zealand in the Women's ODI World Cup match on Friday, forming a critical 112-run partnership. Their efforts rescued the team from a poor start, allowing the White Ferns to post a modest 227 for nine against a resolute Bangladesh side.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand's top order faltered with Georgia Pimmer, Suzie Bates, and Amelia Kerr all dismissed quickly. Devine and Halliday then took a cautious approach, steadily stabilizing the innings for the Kiwis. Halliday, playing a pivotal role, hit an impressive fifty, displaying aggression and precision.

Devine produced a composed and calculated innings, displaying her experience and calm under pressure. While Halliday took an aggressive approach later in her innings, Devine maintained a steady presence at the crease, enabling New Zealand to put a competitive total on the board.

