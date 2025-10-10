Devine and Halliday's Heroics Steady White Ferns in ODI World Cup Clash
In a challenging Women's ODI World Cup match, Brooke Halliday and captain Sophie Devine steadied New Zealand after a poor start with a crucial 112-run partnership. Despite early setbacks, their efforts helped the White Ferns post a respectable 227 for nine against Bangladesh.
- Country:
- India
Brooke Halliday and skipper Sophie Devine performed pivotal roles for New Zealand in the Women's ODI World Cup match on Friday, forming a critical 112-run partnership. Their efforts rescued the team from a poor start, allowing the White Ferns to post a modest 227 for nine against a resolute Bangladesh side.
Opting to bat first, New Zealand's top order faltered with Georgia Pimmer, Suzie Bates, and Amelia Kerr all dismissed quickly. Devine and Halliday then took a cautious approach, steadily stabilizing the innings for the Kiwis. Halliday, playing a pivotal role, hit an impressive fifty, displaying aggression and precision.
Devine produced a composed and calculated innings, displaying her experience and calm under pressure. While Halliday took an aggressive approach later in her innings, Devine maintained a steady presence at the crease, enabling New Zealand to put a competitive total on the board.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thrilling ODI Clash: New Zealand Edges Past Bangladesh
Human Rights Under Siege in Bangladesh: Allegations Against Interim Government
Political Tensions Escalate in Bangladesh's Interim Government
New Zealand Faces Bangladesh Spin Threat in Crucial Women's World ODI Cup Clash
Ackeem Auguste Debuts as West Indies Gear Up for Bangladesh Tour