West Indies' Bowling Lessons from India Tour

In the West Indies' clash with India on the second Test's opening day, bowling coach Floyd Reifer acknowledged the formidable challenge his side faced. India ended the day at a commanding 318 for 2, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 173 and Sai Sudharsan's 87.

Reifer, a former West Indies Test captain, remarked on the fiercely competitive sub-continental conditions, highlighting how the experience serves as a significant learning curve for his bowlers. With young Jayden Seales leading the attack, Reifer expressed satisfaction with their persistence through the 90 overs.

The coach noted the minimal spin on the first day, which he expected to increase by the third. Praising Seales, Reifer emphasized the invaluable experience gained on his debut tour of India, despite the absence of injured teammates.

