Cousins in Shanghai: A Family Affair at the Masters

The Shanghai Masters semifinals will see cousins Arthur Rinderknech and Valentin Vacherot possibly facing each other. Rinderknech achieved an upset win over Felix Auger-Aliassime, while Vacherot prepares to face Novak Djokovic. Both are celebrating career highs as the tournament unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:45 IST
Cousins in Shanghai: A Family Affair at the Masters
The Shanghai Masters is serving up a thrilling family narrative as two cousins advance to the semifinals. Arthur Rinderknech, 30, dismissed Felix Auger-Aliassime, securing the most significant win of his career. His cousin, Valentin Vacherot, also progresses, with both eyeing a potentially historic final matchup.

This marks the first Masters 1000 semifinal for either player. Vacherot's next challenge is against Novak Djokovic, while Rinderknech will face 16th-seeded Daniil Medvedev. Vacherot's courtside presence saw him cheering Rinderknech's 6-3, 6-4 triumph over World No. 13 Auger-Aliassime.

Rinderknech expressed his excitement, saying, "It has been incredible since the start of the tournament." Meanwhile, Medvedev claimed victory over Alex de Minaur, reaching his second semifinal of the season. A potential all-family final has added a unique dynamic to the tournament narrative.

