Defenders Triumph: Ahmedabad Outplays Calicut in Prime Volleyball League

Ahmedabad Defenders defeated Calicut Heroes in a thrilling Prime Volleyball League match. Player of the Match, Battur Batsuuri, led the team in a 12-15, 15-12, 15-12, 16-14 victory. Key plays by Ashok Bishnoi, Shameemudheen, and Nandhagopal contributed to Ahmedabad's resurgence, overpowering the defending champions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:55 IST
The Ahmedabad Defenders staged a remarkable comeback to defeat the reigning champions, Calicut Heroes, in a closely contested Prime Volleyball League clash held on Friday.

With a standout performance, Battur Batsuuri was named Player of the Match, leading the Defenders to a 12-15, 15-12, 15-12, 16-14 triumph. Despite the absence of Shon T John, Batsuuri showcased his attacking prowess, propelling his team into victory mode.

In a strategic move, Ashok Bishnoi and Shameemudheen established a formidable block line early to thwart Angamuthu's offensive plays. Abdul Raheem and Santhosh's valiant efforts for Calicut were countered by Mohan Ukkrapandian's precision in passing, as captain. Yet, it was Nandhagopal's critical spikes and serves that paved the way for Ahmedabad's resurgence, clinching their win.

