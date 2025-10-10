Defenders Triumph: Ahmedabad Outplays Calicut in Prime Volleyball League

The Ahmedabad Defenders staged a remarkable comeback to defeat the reigning champions, Calicut Heroes, in a closely contested Prime Volleyball League clash held on Friday.

With a standout performance, Battur Batsuuri was named Player of the Match, leading the Defenders to a 12-15, 15-12, 15-12, 16-14 triumph. Despite the absence of Shon T John, Batsuuri showcased his attacking prowess, propelling his team into victory mode.

In a strategic move, Ashok Bishnoi and Shameemudheen established a formidable block line early to thwart Angamuthu's offensive plays. Abdul Raheem and Santhosh's valiant efforts for Calicut were countered by Mohan Ukkrapandian's precision in passing, as captain. Yet, it was Nandhagopal's critical spikes and serves that paved the way for Ahmedabad's resurgence, clinching their win.

