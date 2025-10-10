Left Menu

Cyclist Derek Gee Faces $34.82M Legal Battle with Former Team

Canadian cyclist Derek Gee is embroiled in a €30 million legal dispute after leaving Israel-Premier Tech over personal beliefs. The team has filed for damages following Gee's contract termination. Gee claims his decision was due to irreparable issues with the team and conscience-related concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:10 IST
Canadian cyclist Derek Gee is facing a legal challenge after his former team, Israel-Premier Tech, filed a damages claim of 30 million euros. Gee ended his contract over personal beliefs and disputes with the team. The case is currently with the UCI's arbitral board.

Gee, who placed fourth overall at this year's Giro d'Italia, left the team before September's Vuelta a España amid pro-Palestinian protests linked to the Israel-Gaza conflict. He cited irreparable relations with team leadership and personal safety concerns as reasons for his departure.

Though Gee faces substantial financial risk without a contract or injury protection, he expressed confidence in his decision, calling it a move that upheld his fundamental rights. Meanwhile, Israel-Premier Tech announced a major rebranding shift away from its Israeli identity for the 2026 season.

