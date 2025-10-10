New Zealand's Winning Turnaround in Women's World Cup

New Zealand's women's cricket team celebrated their first victory in the Women's World Cup, defeating Bangladesh by 100 runs. This win comes after earlier losses to Australia and South Africa and elevates the team's position to fifth in the tournament standings.

Captain Sophie Devine shared her optimism for a tournament turnaround, referencing South Africa's unexpected win over India as an example of how unpredictable the competition can be. She also highlighted the outstanding return of Lea Tahuhu, who delivered a remarkable performance in her 100th game.

Despite challenges such as Devine managing her diabetes during matches, the team's spirits were high, with Brooke Halliday earning the Player of the Match title for her impressive innings. Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana expressed the need for her team to improve their batting consistency.

(With inputs from agencies.)