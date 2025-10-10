India 'A' Men's Hockey Team Gears Up for China Tour

The India 'A' men's hockey team, featuring Olympic bronze medallists Varun Kumar and Sanjay, is ready for a five-match tour in Changzhou City, China. The tour kicks off on October 12 and aims to provide valuable exposure to India's development team.

The squad is captained by Paris Olympics bronze medallist Sanjay, who leads alongside Tokyo Olympian Varun Kumar. With matches scheduled against the Gansu club, this tour marks an effort by Hockey India to broaden its talent pool. Chief coach Craig Fulton highlights the importance of giving players the right exposure, especially ahead of a demanding 2026 calendar.

Coach Shivendra Singh, a former India striker, expressed optimism about the team's preparation and potential experience in Hangzhou. The women's team has also embarked on a similar tour in Liaoning, scheduled from October 13 to 21, to further bolster India's presence on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)