Mbappe Leads France to Victory with Decisive Performance

Striker Kylian Mbappe's exceptional performance helped France secure a 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan in their World Cup qualifier, moving them closer to next year's tournament. Despite missing key players, Mbappe's pivotal contributions ensured France's dominance as they maintained an unbeaten streak, with qualification within reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 02:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 02:38 IST
Kylian Mbappe emerged as the standout performer as France took a step closer to securing a spot in next year's World Cup with a convincing 3-0 win over Azerbaijan. The Group D qualifying match held at Parc des Princes on Friday saw France struggling initially but eventually sealing victory.

Despite a challenging first half and the absence of key players like Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, Mbappe opened the scoring just before halftime. He then assisted Adrien Rabiot for the second goal, followed by Florian Thauvin's late decisive strike, keeping France unbeaten in World Cup and European qualifiers across 26 matches.

France, now on nine points from three matches, will face Iceland next, with a chance to clinch qualification. Mbappe's command on the field proves vital as Didier Deschamps' squad continues their campaign without key contributors, underscoring their depth and tactical prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

