India Bags Historic Bronze at BWF Junior Mixed Team Championships

India clinched a bronze medal at the Yonex Sunrise BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships after a spirited semifinal effort against defending champions Indonesia fell short. Despite early successes, India succumbed to Indonesia's dominance, setting the stage for individual championships starting next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 09:41 IST
Reshika U and Vennala Kalagotla during semifinals clash (Photo: Badminton Photo). Image Credit: ANI
India's valiant run in the Yonex Sunrise BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships concluded with a bronze medal, as the host nation faltered against reigning champions Indonesia during the semifinals on Friday. Despite a historic first medal with a win over Korea, India's campaign ended with a 35-45, 21-45 defeat to Indonesia, as reported by BAI Media.

The Indian squad, which had made a strategic substitution by including Vishakha Toppo in mixed doubles replacing Aanya Bisht, started optimistically. The formidable Indian pair, Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu, claimed a promising victory against Indonesia's Muhammad Rizki Mubarrok and Raihan Daffa Pramono with a 9-5 score, fueling hopes of a surprise victory.

However, Unnati Hooda's struggle in the girls' singles tie and a pivotal loss by Rounak Chouhan against Indonesia's top junior boys' singles player Mohd Ubaidillah, shifted momentum in favor of Indonesia. A brief rally by Lalramsanga and Vishakha Toppo in mixed doubles was thwarted by the Indonesian duo of Ikhsan Pramudya and Rinjani Nastine. Subsequently, Nastine along with Riska Anggraini sealed the contest, paving Indonesia's route to the final. Indian athletes now shift focus to the upcoming individual events starting Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

