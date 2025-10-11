Tuchel's Tactical Triumph: Building England's World Cup Vision

England's World Cup squad is taking shape as manager Thomas Tuchel emphasizes team bonding and meticulous player choices, despite notable absentees. High-profile players, sidelined by injuries, missed the recent match against Wales where England clinched victory, underlining their squad depth.

Key players like Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden were left out, while captain Harry Kane joined Reece James and Noni Madueke on the injury list. In their absence, England thrived, securing an eighth straight victory over Wales at Wembley.

Tuchel reinforced his open-door policy for outstanding talents, stating selections will be performance-based prior to the World Cup. Midfielder Declan Rice expressed eagerness to see the return of top players in future camps to boost England's World Cup aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)