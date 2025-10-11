Gill's Century and Jadeja's Spin Put India in Command
India's captain Shubman Gill scored his fifth century this year, helping India to a commanding position against West Indies in the second test match. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja's effective bowling further tightened India's grip on the game, setting the stage for a possible 2-0 series victory.
India's captain, Shubman Gill, showcased remarkable prowess by securing his fifth century of the year, powering India into a dominant position over the West Indies in the second and final test. Gill's unbeaten 129 contributed to India's close of play total of 518-5 before he declared the innings.
On the field, Ravindra Jadeja's exceptional spin bowling dismantled the West Indies top order, reducing them to 140-4 and setting the stage for India's potential series sweep. Jadeja's figures of 3-37 exemplified his impact on the match, leaving the visitors struggling.
West Indies' batsman Shai Hope resisted, finishing the day on 31, having survived both an lbw appeal and a hit to his helmet. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal's hopeful morning ended in a run out at 175, falling short of a double century amid a thrilling display characterized by 22 fours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
