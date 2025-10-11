Gauff's Grit: Overcoming Serving Struggles to Reach Wuhan Final
Coco Gauff overcame serving difficulties, including seven double faults, to defeat Jasmine Paolini and reach the Wuhan Open final. Despite service game struggles, Gauff prevailed in breaks, winning seven to Paolini's five. Gauff leads the circuit in double faults and is set to compete in the finals.
Coco Gauff battled through serving challenges, including seven double faults, to triumph over Jasmine Paolini, securing a 6-4, 6-3 victory to enter the Wuhan Open final.
Both players faced difficulties with their serves, but Gauff managed to convert more breaks than Paolini, edging her opponent seven-to-five in this crucial area.
Ranked third, Gauff overcame three breaks in the second set and clinched the final four games, highlighting her resilience on the court. She has notably recorded 378 double faults this season, leading the women's circuit.
