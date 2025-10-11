Left Menu

Cousins Shock the Shanghai Masters: A Historic Tennis Showdown

Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech, cousins, made history by reaching the Shanghai Masters final, defeating tennis icons Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev. Vacherot, ranked 204, stunned Djokovic, while Rinderknech ousted Medvedev. This unexpected family matchup marks a significant milestone in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:51 IST
Cousins Shock the Shanghai Masters: A Historic Tennis Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented turn of events at the Shanghai Masters, cousins Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech toppled tennis titans Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev to secure spots in the final. Vacherot's victory over Djokovic marks him as the lowest-ranked player, at 204, to reach the ATP Masters 1000 final.

Rinderknech, ranked 54th, showcased a formidable game against Medvedev, overcoming an initial set loss to clinch the match in an extraordinary family triumph. His resilience in the face of adversity was evident as he turned the tables on Medvedev, securing a spot in the historic familial final.

The family duo couldn't believe the reality of facing each other on such a prestigious stage. Both Vacherot and Rinderknech expressed their disbelief and excitement, acknowledging the momentous occasion their double victory represents in the world of tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic May 13 Square in Madagascar Reopens Amid Protests

Historic May 13 Square in Madagascar Reopens Amid Protests

 Madagascar
2
Postponement of Formula 4 Racing in Goa Sparks Local Debate

Postponement of Formula 4 Racing in Goa Sparks Local Debate

 India
3
Strategic Discussions in Srinagar: Congress Gears Up for Key Elections

Strategic Discussions in Srinagar: Congress Gears Up for Key Elections

 India
4
Maharashtra Politics: Local Decisions and Alliance Dynamics

Maharashtra Politics: Local Decisions and Alliance Dynamics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025