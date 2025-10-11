Cousins Shock the Shanghai Masters: A Historic Tennis Showdown

In an unprecedented turn of events at the Shanghai Masters, cousins Valentin Vacherot and Arthur Rinderknech toppled tennis titans Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev to secure spots in the final. Vacherot's victory over Djokovic marks him as the lowest-ranked player, at 204, to reach the ATP Masters 1000 final.

Rinderknech, ranked 54th, showcased a formidable game against Medvedev, overcoming an initial set loss to clinch the match in an extraordinary family triumph. His resilience in the face of adversity was evident as he turned the tables on Medvedev, securing a spot in the historic familial final.

The family duo couldn't believe the reality of facing each other on such a prestigious stage. Both Vacherot and Rinderknech expressed their disbelief and excitement, acknowledging the momentous occasion their double victory represents in the world of tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)