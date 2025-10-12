Left Menu

Late Goals Propel UAE Closer to World Cup Dream

The United Arab Emirates secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Oman in Doha, with late goals from Marcus Meloni and Caio Lucas. The win keeps UAE's hopes of World Cup qualification alive, needing just a draw against Qatar to progress. Oman requires significant help for playoff chances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 01:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates took a major step toward qualifying for their first World Cup since 1990 after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Oman in Doha on Saturday. The team now has its sights set firmly on securing a spot with just one game remaining in the fourth phase of Asia's preliminaries.

Marcus Meloni's 76th-minute header leveled the score after an own goal by Kouame Kouadio put UAE in an early deficit. Seven minutes later, Caio Lucas clinched the win with a fortunate shot that put UAE within reach of topping Group A.

Despite Oman's initial lead and an active performance, they fell short, diminishing their automatic selection hopes. They're now reliant on UAE to best Qatar by a wide margin for playoff aspirations. Six of Asia's eight World Cup spots have already been claimed by other nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

