Late Goals Propel UAE Closer to World Cup Dream

The United Arab Emirates took a major step toward qualifying for their first World Cup since 1990 after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Oman in Doha on Saturday. The team now has its sights set firmly on securing a spot with just one game remaining in the fourth phase of Asia's preliminaries.

Marcus Meloni's 76th-minute header leveled the score after an own goal by Kouame Kouadio put UAE in an early deficit. Seven minutes later, Caio Lucas clinched the win with a fortunate shot that put UAE within reach of topping Group A.

Despite Oman's initial lead and an active performance, they fell short, diminishing their automatic selection hopes. They're now reliant on UAE to best Qatar by a wide margin for playoff aspirations. Six of Asia's eight World Cup spots have already been claimed by other nations.

