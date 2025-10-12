Left Menu

Norway Edges Closer to World Cup Dream; Neighbors Sweden Struggle

Norway's decisive 5-0 win over Israel in a World Cup qualifier puts them on the brink of their first World Cup appearance since 1998. Despite their success, Coach Solbakken and Erling Haaland remain focused on the next match. Meanwhile, Sweden faces setbacks after a recent loss to Switzerland.

Updated: 12-10-2025 02:02 IST
Norway Edges Closer to World Cup Dream; Neighbors Sweden Struggle
Norwegian football fans are celebrating as their national team moves closer to securing a spot in the World Cup, following a resounding 5-0 victory against Israel. The win places Norway at the top of their qualifying group, and coach Stale Solbakken remains focused on future games.

Despite Norway's current standing, the team is not taking anything for granted, with crucial matches against Estonia and Italy still to come. The group winner will secure a direct entry to the World Cup finals, while the runner-up faces playoffs.

While Norway's prospects are promising, Sweden is struggling, languishing at the bottom of Group B after a defeat to Switzerland. Historically rivals, some Norwegian fans express both schadenfreude and sympathy for their Swedish counterparts, recalling their own past challenges.

