Ruben Neves' Last-Minute Heroics Secure Portugal's World Cup Qualifier Win
Ruben Neves scored in stoppage time, securing a crucial 1-0 victory for Portugal over Ireland in their World Cup qualifying match. This win keeps Portugal at the top of Group F. Neves' goal was in homage to his late friend, Diogo Jota, as Portugal leads by five points.
- Country:
- Portugal
In a dramatic finish, Ruben Neves scored a stoppage-time header, ensuring Portugal's 1-0 victory over Ireland in the World Cup qualifying Group F match on Saturday. This triumph preserved Portugal's perfect record in the campaign and tightened their grip on the top spot.
Portugal now enjoys a five-point cushion over second-placed Hungary, whom they will face on Tuesday. Neves' goal, his first on the international stage, served as a touching homage to his late friend Diogo Jota, worn under the number 21 jersey worn by Neves.
The match's defining moment came after a tense game in which Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty was saved. Ireland, fighting valiantly, nearly secured a draw, but ultimately remained at the bottom of the standings with just one point.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ruben Neves
- Portugal
- Ireland
- World Cup
- qualifier
- Diogo Jota
- goal
- soccer
- football
- Cristiano Ronaldo
ALSO READ
Spain's Dominance: Securing World Cup Qualifiers with Precision and Power
Late Goals Propel UAE Closer to World Cup Dream
Protests and Tension Mark Norway-Israel World Cup Qualifier
Mbappé Out for World Cup Qualifier Due to Ankle Injury
Tensions Rise as Norway Faces Israel in High-Stakes World Cup Qualifier