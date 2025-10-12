Ruben Neves' Last-Minute Heroics Secure Portugal's World Cup Qualifier Win

In a dramatic finish, Ruben Neves scored a stoppage-time header, ensuring Portugal's 1-0 victory over Ireland in the World Cup qualifying Group F match on Saturday. This triumph preserved Portugal's perfect record in the campaign and tightened their grip on the top spot.

Portugal now enjoys a five-point cushion over second-placed Hungary, whom they will face on Tuesday. Neves' goal, his first on the international stage, served as a touching homage to his late friend Diogo Jota, worn under the number 21 jersey worn by Neves.

The match's defining moment came after a tense game in which Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty was saved. Ireland, fighting valiantly, nearly secured a draw, but ultimately remained at the bottom of the standings with just one point.