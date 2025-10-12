Left Menu

Ruben Neves' Last-Minute Heroics Secure Portugal's World Cup Qualifier Win

Ruben Neves scored in stoppage time, securing a crucial 1-0 victory for Portugal over Ireland in their World Cup qualifying match. This win keeps Portugal at the top of Group F. Neves' goal was in homage to his late friend, Diogo Jota, as Portugal leads by five points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 12-10-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 02:29 IST
In a dramatic finish, Ruben Neves scored a stoppage-time header, ensuring Portugal's 1-0 victory over Ireland in the World Cup qualifying Group F match on Saturday. This triumph preserved Portugal's perfect record in the campaign and tightened their grip on the top spot.

Portugal now enjoys a five-point cushion over second-placed Hungary, whom they will face on Tuesday. Neves' goal, his first on the international stage, served as a touching homage to his late friend Diogo Jota, worn under the number 21 jersey worn by Neves.

The match's defining moment came after a tense game in which Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty was saved. Ireland, fighting valiantly, nearly secured a draw, but ultimately remained at the bottom of the standings with just one point.

