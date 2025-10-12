Spain's World Cup Quest: Nearing 2026 with Dominance
Spain secured a 2-0 victory against Georgia in their World Cup qualifying campaign, maintaining a perfect record in Group E. Despite missing key players, the team dominated, with goals from Jeremy Pino and Mikel Oyarzabal. Spain, leading with nine points, looks poised for the 2026 tournament.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 02:43 IST
Spain's national football team showed their prowess once again by beating Georgia 2-0 in the World Cup qualifying match held in Elche on Saturday.
Despite several key players being absent and strong opposition from Georgia's defense, Spain dominated the game, extending their lead in Group E.
Goals by Jeremy Pino and Mikel Oyarzabal were crucial to maintaining their top position as they look towards securing a place in the 2026 World Cup.
