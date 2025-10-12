Spain's World Cup Quest: Nearing 2026 with Dominance

Spain's national football team showed their prowess once again by beating Georgia 2-0 in the World Cup qualifying match held in Elche on Saturday.

Despite several key players being absent and strong opposition from Georgia's defense, Spain dominated the game, extending their lead in Group E.

Goals by Jeremy Pino and Mikel Oyarzabal were crucial to maintaining their top position as they look towards securing a place in the 2026 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)