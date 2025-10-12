Monaco Welcomes New Coach Sébastien Pocognoli After Sudden Shake-Up
Monaco, a Ligue 1 club, appointed Sébastien Pocognoli as coach after parting ways with Adi Hütter. Pocognoli, who previously led Union Saint-Gilloise to a historic league title, signed until 2027. Hütter's tenure saw Monaco drop to fifth place this season, driving the urgent need for change.
- Country:
- Monaco
Monaco, renowned for its eight Ligue 1 titles, has made a strategic decision by hiring Sébastien Pocognoli as the new head coach. This move follows the sacking of Adi Hütter, who struggled with defensive issues despite a strong offensive performance.
Pocognoli, a former Belgian national and coach, signed a contract lasting until June 2027, bringing his success from Union Saint-Gilloise where he led them to their first championship in 90 years. The decision comes in the wake of fluctuating performances that dropped Monaco to fifth in the standings.
As Monaco prepares for their next match against Angers, fans and management look toward Pocognoli's leadership to reclaim their place at the top, addressing both defensive weaknesses and capitalizing on their offensive strengths.
ALSO READ
GOAT Tour to India 2025: Messi, De Paul, and Suarez Unite for Epic Football Show
4 dead and several others injured in shooting after homecoming football game in Mississippi town, official says, reports AP.
India's Football Fate Hinges on Crucial Match Against Singapore
Monaco Part Ways with Coach Adi Hütter After Disappointing Run
Supreme Court Balances Indian Football's Future amidst AIFF Constitution Debate