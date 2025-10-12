Victory and Heart: Alex Matata's Emotional Win at Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon
Kenya's Alex Matata achieved victory in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon with a strategic race in 59:50:00 seconds, dedicating his win to his brother. He edged out competitors, including Ethiopia's Boyelign Teshager, and pocketed USD 27,000. The win showcased resilience amid manageable humidity, aiding his performance.
- Country:
- India
At the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, Kenya's Alex Matata emerged victorious, skillfully navigating the race in 59:50:00 seconds. His triumph was a tribute to his brother, who couldn't join due to illness.
Surpassing Ethiopia's Boyelign Teshager and Kenya's James Kipkogei, Matata's sub-60-minute finish secured him a USD 27,000 prize. He cited this year's milder humidity compared to the previous race as a contributing factor to his success.
Matata, with a personal best of 59:20:00 seconds earlier this year, indicated a focus on the World Cross Country Championships, choosing to forgo the Commonwealth Games. Meanwhile, Ethiopian champion Lilian Rengeruk noted challenging conditions during her win in the women's race.