Victory and Heart: Alex Matata's Emotional Win at Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

Kenya's Alex Matata achieved victory in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon with a strategic race in 59:50:00 seconds, dedicating his win to his brother. He edged out competitors, including Ethiopia's Boyelign Teshager, and pocketed USD 27,000. The win showcased resilience amid manageable humidity, aiding his performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 11:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, Kenya's Alex Matata emerged victorious, skillfully navigating the race in 59:50:00 seconds. His triumph was a tribute to his brother, who couldn't join due to illness.

Surpassing Ethiopia's Boyelign Teshager and Kenya's James Kipkogei, Matata's sub-60-minute finish secured him a USD 27,000 prize. He cited this year's milder humidity compared to the previous race as a contributing factor to his success.

Matata, with a personal best of 59:20:00 seconds earlier this year, indicated a focus on the World Cross Country Championships, choosing to forgo the Commonwealth Games. Meanwhile, Ethiopian champion Lilian Rengeruk noted challenging conditions during her win in the women's race.

