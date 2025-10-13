Tony De Zorzi's Steadfast Knock Holds Firm Against Pakistan's Spin
Tony de Zorzi's unbeaten 81 anchored South Africa to 216-6 against Pakistan's spin on the second day of the first Test. Despite challenges, South Africa recovered after Pakistan's batting collapse from 362-5 to 378 all out, courtesy of Senuran Muthusamy's impressive 6-117 bowling performance.
Tony de Zorzi delivered a resilient 81 not out to anchor South Africa to 216-6, successfully countering Pakistan's spin attack on the second day of the first Test. His steadfast performance came amid challenging conditions at the Gaddafi Stadium.
Resuming play with Senuran Muthusamy, South Africa faced a daunting deficit after Muthusamy's stellar bowling dismantled Pakistan's innings from 362-5 to 378 all out. His left-arm spin took three wickets in a single over, reshaping the power dynamic of the match.
The Test remains in balance as South Africa navigates the potent spin challenge posed by the home team, following a notable batting collapse spurred by Muthusamy's career-best figures. The series, pivotal for both sides, continues with the second Test slated for October 20 in Rawalpindi.
