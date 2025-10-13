Wazir Mohammad: A Legendary Journey in Cricket's History

Wazir Mohammad, a revered figure in Pakistani cricket, has passed away at the age of 95 in Birmingham, United Kingdom, leaving behind a significant legacy. He was the eldest of the illustrious Mohammad brothers, which included Test players Hanif, Mushtaq, and Sadiq Mohammad.

Wazir played a crucial role in Pakistan's early cricket history, featuring in 20 Test matches from 1952 to 1959. After his retirement, he continued to shape the sport in his homeland by serving as an advisor to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) until he relocated to the UK. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi mourned his passing and lauded his indispensable contributions to the sport.

During his career, Wazir delivered some remarkable performances, notably his 189-run innings against the West Indies in 1957-58 and his top-scoring effort during Pakistan's historic Test victory at The Oval in 1954. His legacy endures in the fabric of Pakistan cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)