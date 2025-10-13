Drama in Dominica: John Campbell's Emotional Test Journey
West Indies opener John Campbell experienced a gamut of emotions during the second test against India, scoring his maiden test century despite facing bizarre dismissals and near-miss calls. His partnership with Shai Hope pushed the game into the final day, though India needs just 58 runs for a series sweep.
The second test between West Indies and India saw high drama as John Campbell, the West Indies opener, went through a rollercoaster of emotions. The test highlighted Campbell's resilience, as he scored his maiden test century amidst a series of unusual incidents.
During a crucial partnership with fellow centurion Shai Hope, Campbell helped West Indies stretch the match to the fifth day. Despite a first innings filled with challenges, they managed to post a substantial score. Yet, India remains poised to win the series, needing just 58 runs.
Campbell's performance was marked by freak dismissals and strategic plays, including a controversial reverse sweep. His awareness of field placements and a crucial successful review were key in his eventful innings, although he expressed regret over not converting his score into a larger tally.
