Drama in Dominica: John Campbell's Emotional Test Journey

West Indies opener John Campbell experienced a gamut of emotions during the second test against India, scoring his maiden test century despite facing bizarre dismissals and near-miss calls. His partnership with Shai Hope pushed the game into the final day, though India needs just 58 runs for a series sweep.

Updated: 13-10-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:25 IST
The second test between West Indies and India saw high drama as John Campbell, the West Indies opener, went through a rollercoaster of emotions. The test highlighted Campbell's resilience, as he scored his maiden test century amidst a series of unusual incidents.

During a crucial partnership with fellow centurion Shai Hope, Campbell helped West Indies stretch the match to the fifth day. Despite a first innings filled with challenges, they managed to post a substantial score. Yet, India remains poised to win the series, needing just 58 runs.

Campbell's performance was marked by freak dismissals and strategic plays, including a controversial reverse sweep. His awareness of field placements and a crucial successful review were key in his eventful innings, although he expressed regret over not converting his score into a larger tally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

