Drama in Dominica: John Campbell's Emotional Test Journey

The second test between West Indies and India saw high drama as John Campbell, the West Indies opener, went through a rollercoaster of emotions. The test highlighted Campbell's resilience, as he scored his maiden test century amidst a series of unusual incidents.

During a crucial partnership with fellow centurion Shai Hope, Campbell helped West Indies stretch the match to the fifth day. Despite a first innings filled with challenges, they managed to post a substantial score. Yet, India remains poised to win the series, needing just 58 runs.

Campbell's performance was marked by freak dismissals and strategic plays, including a controversial reverse sweep. His awareness of field placements and a crucial successful review were key in his eventful innings, although he expressed regret over not converting his score into a larger tally.

