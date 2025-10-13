Left Menu

England Icon Millie Bright Retires: Passing the Baton

Millie Bright, the former England women's football captain, announced her retirement from international football. The 32-year-old defender, known for her pivotal role in England's 2022 European Championship victory, cited personal reasons and physical readiness as factors in her decision to step down.

Millie Bright, the renowned former captain of the England women's football team, has declared her retirement from international competition, revealing her decision on Monday. Bright, who has been a formidable presence in defense for Chelsea, began her international career in 2016 and accumulated 88 caps with six goals to her name.

She was instrumental in leading England to their 2022 European Championship triumph and was at the helm when the team reached the 2023 World Cup final against Spain. Bright expressed her introspective thoughts on the podcast 'The Rest is Football,' stating that her summer reflections and a focus on knee rehabilitation helped to crystallize her decision to retire.

Despite questioning from fans, Bright emphasized that this choice was deeply personal and highlighted the importance of recognizing the right moment to transition. She made the conscious choice to step back from the year's European Championship, acknowledging her inability to commit fully, allowing the team to pursue their title retention.

