Guman Singh Sparks UP Yoddhas to Dominant Victory Over U Mumba
Guman Singh's stellar performance drove UP Yoddhas to a dominant 40-24 win over U Mumba, regaining their winning form at Delhi's Thyagaraj Stadium. Singh's aggressive raiding and cohesive team defense kept the Yoddhas in control, securing a decisive victory in the fiercely contested Pro Kabaddi League match.
- Country:
- India
In an electrifying display of skill and strategy, Guman Singh led the UP Yoddhas to a commanding 40-24 victory against U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League on Monday. His aggressive raiding and consistent defensive efforts from the team were key to UP Yoddhas reclaiming their winning form at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.
The game commenced with UP Yoddhas asserting dominance, highlighted by Sumit's brilliant tackle and Gagan Gowda's successful raid, establishing an early lead. However, U Mumba quickly retaliated with Parvesh Bhainswal's exceptional Super Tackle, leveling the scores and setting the stage for a fiercely competitive first half.
The second half saw both teams exchanging blows, but pivotal plays by Guman Singh, including a Super Raid, and strong support from teammates propelled UP Yoddhas into a clear lead. The team maintained control, utilizing timely strategic All Outs to overwhelm U Mumba and secure a decisive win.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany Secures Narrow Victory Over Northern Ireland
De Bruyne Leads Belgium to Victory with Two Penalties in Thrilling WC Qualifier
De Bruyne's Double: Secures Belgium's World Cup Qualifier Victory
De Bruyne's Double Leads Belgium to Crucial Victory Over Wales
Woltemade's Shoulder Secures Germany's Narrow Victory in Belfast