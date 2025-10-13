Guman Singh Sparks UP Yoddhas to Dominant Victory Over U Mumba

In an electrifying display of skill and strategy, Guman Singh led the UP Yoddhas to a commanding 40-24 victory against U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League on Monday. His aggressive raiding and consistent defensive efforts from the team were key to UP Yoddhas reclaiming their winning form at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

The game commenced with UP Yoddhas asserting dominance, highlighted by Sumit's brilliant tackle and Gagan Gowda's successful raid, establishing an early lead. However, U Mumba quickly retaliated with Parvesh Bhainswal's exceptional Super Tackle, leveling the scores and setting the stage for a fiercely competitive first half.

The second half saw both teams exchanging blows, but pivotal plays by Guman Singh, including a Super Raid, and strong support from teammates propelled UP Yoddhas into a clear lead. The team maintained control, utilizing timely strategic All Outs to overwhelm U Mumba and secure a decisive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)