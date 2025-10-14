Woltemade's Heroics Secure Germany's Top Spot

Nick Woltemade's debut international goal proved decisive as Germany narrowly defeated Northern Ireland 1-0 in Belfast on Monday. This victory keeps Germany at the pinnacle of their World Cup qualifying group.

After having an early goal disallowed for offside, Northern Ireland struggled to find the net again. Woltemade capitalized on a set-piece, the ball deflecting off his shoulder for the game's only score in the 31st minute, marking his inaugural international goal.

The hosts pushed earnestly in the second half, with Germany's goalkeeper Oliver Baumann thwarting efforts from Shea Charles, Ethan Galbraith, and Callum Marshall. Despite relentless pressure, Germany clung to their lead for a third straight win, placing them on nine points in Group A. Slovakia trails closely due to goal difference, while Northern Ireland holds the third spot with six points.

(With inputs from agencies.)