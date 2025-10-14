India's Clean Sweep: A Test of Spin and Strategy

India has clinched a 2-0 series victory over the West Indies, reaffirming its dominance on home turf. The second Test concluded with a seven-wicket win, marking Shubman Gill's first series triumph as captain. Despite resistance from the Caribbean side, KL Rahul led India to an effortless victory, scoring an unbeaten 58.

While the series showcased India's batting and bowling prowess, the performances of the West Indies raised questions about the challenges awaiting India in their next series against South Africa. The South African side's formidable lineup and challenging pitches will test India's mettle, particularly their spinners.

The upcoming matches will demand strategic pitch preparation, balancing the need for favorable conditions for the Indian spinners while ensuring challenging play for the visiting side. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and his team must navigate these complexities while preparing for the two-Test series at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)