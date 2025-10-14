Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Celebrates Milestone Birthday with Memorable Series Sweep

Indian cricket coach Gautam Gambhir's 44th birthday marked by India's victory against West Indies. Known for crisis performances, Gambhir contributed significantly to Indian cricket with 4,154 Test runs. Praised by peers including Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, Gambhir continues to inspire both on and off the field.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir with India players (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The cricket community showered Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir with birthday wishes as he turned 44 on Tuesday, coinciding with India's emphatic seven-wicket victory over the West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium, completing a 2-0 series sweep. This memorable occasion at Gambhir's home venue was a testament to his enduring influence on Indian cricket.

From his international debut to retirement, Gambhir established himself as a formidable opening batsman with 4,154 Test runs, including nine centuries. BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla lauded him for his 'unwavering commitment' to the sport, highlighting his prolific two-year stretch in 2008-09 that earned him the ICC Test Player of the Year award.

Prominent figures like Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh extended heartfelt wishes to Gambhir, celebrating his continued impact. Gambhir's peak during the 2011 ICC World Cup, notably his crucial 97-run knock in the final, remains etched in cricket history. As a coach, he has witnessed India's triumphs in the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

