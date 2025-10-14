Shubman Gill Set to Lead India With Guidance From Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill's burgeoning leadership skills are set to receive a significant boost as former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop highlights the role of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Gill's development during the upcoming ODI series in Australia.

Bishop, lauding Gill's temperament and skills, insists on the necessity of time for the young cricketer to mature into both a proficient captain and batsman. The returning veterans, Rohit and Kohli, are expected to provide crucial support.

While India cruised through a 2-0 Test series win over the West Indies, encouraging signs emerged for the visitors, showcasing potential building blocks in their batting and bowling lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)