Heightened Security Measures as Italy Faces Israel in Tense World Cup Qualifier

In Udine, heightened security measures mark the backdrop of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier between Italy and Israel. Snipers are stationed on rooftops, while helicopters survey the scene, reflecting the intense atmosphere enveloping the city.

Despite a recent ceasefire in Gaza, the match still carries high-risk classifications. A significant pro-Palestinian rally is also planned to draw up to 10,000 participants, maintaining safe distances from the Stadio Friuli, positioned on Udine's outskirts. The city remains vigilant as shops close and those that remain open adhere to stringent regulations.

The Israel team's journey to the arena will be closely monitored under the protection of heavy security, underscoring the geopolitical tensions that define this event. The match, limited to ticketholders, contrasts sharply against the expected sizeable demonstration turnout, illustrating the intersection of sports and global politics.

