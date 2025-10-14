Sweden's Soccer Struggles: Tomasson on the Brink of Dismissal

Jon Dahl Tomasson faces potential dismissal as Sweden's national team manager after a disappointing start to the World Cup qualifying campaign. With just one point from four games, his position is under scrutiny.

The Swedish football federation has scheduled an extraordinary meeting to discuss the matter. Despite public confidence from Kim Kallstrom, head of Swedish football, Tomasson's future remains uncertain due to poor performance.

Fans have expressed their dissatisfaction, urging his return to Denmark. Sweden's ineffective offense has seen them scoring only two goals in the qualifying matches, leaving them at the bottom of Group B standings.

