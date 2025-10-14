Left Menu

Sweden's Soccer Struggles: Tomasson on the Brink of Dismissal

Jon Dahl Tomasson's position as Sweden's national soccer team manager is at risk following poor World Cup qualifying results. The team has only one point from four games, prompting the Swedish football federation to consider his future. Fans have voiced their discontent, urging his return to Denmark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:53 IST
Sweden's Soccer Struggles: Tomasson on the Brink of Dismissal

Jon Dahl Tomasson faces potential dismissal as Sweden's national team manager after a disappointing start to the World Cup qualifying campaign. With just one point from four games, his position is under scrutiny.

The Swedish football federation has scheduled an extraordinary meeting to discuss the matter. Despite public confidence from Kim Kallstrom, head of Swedish football, Tomasson's future remains uncertain due to poor performance.

Fans have expressed their dissatisfaction, urging his return to Denmark. Sweden's ineffective offense has seen them scoring only two goals in the qualifying matches, leaving them at the bottom of Group B standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anant Raj Ltd Raises Rs 1,100 Crore Through Equity Sale

Anant Raj Ltd Raises Rs 1,100 Crore Through Equity Sale

 India
2
Starmer's Historic Trade Mission to India: Boosting UK-India Partnership

Starmer's Historic Trade Mission to India: Boosting UK-India Partnership

 United Kingdom
3
Nilakshi de Silva Shatters Record in Thrilling ODI Clash Against New Zealand

Nilakshi de Silva Shatters Record in Thrilling ODI Clash Against New Zealand

 Sri Lanka
4
Resilience Amid Eruptions: A Town's Fight to Rebound

Resilience Amid Eruptions: A Town's Fight to Rebound

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025