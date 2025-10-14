Brazil's Wake-Up Call: Ancelotti's Push for Mental Resilience
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti emphasizes mental resilience following a surprising 3-2 loss to Japan. Amidst preparing for the World Cup, Ancelotti urges learning from mistakes and ensuring the team maintains composure, especially after a significant error led to the loss.
Brazil's national football team coach, Carlo Ancelotti, is calling for his squad to develop greater mental toughness after an unexpected 3-2 defeat to Japan in Tokyo, marking their first-ever loss to the Asian team. The Italian coach highlighted the importance of learning from mistakes ahead of the World Cup in North America.
Ancelotti, who assumed his role in May following a challenging World Cup qualifying campaign, aims to build a mentally resilient and adaptable team. Despite recent improvements, Tuesday's loss highlighted areas for growth and raised questions regarding his decision to field a heavily rotated team after a decisive 5-0 victory over South Korea.
Addressing past errors, Ancelotti stressed that individual mistakes won't impact squad selection for the World Cup, focusing instead on the team's collective response. Brazil will continue their development in upcoming friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia as Ancelotti insists on achieving the right balance.
