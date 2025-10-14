Left Menu

Gautam Gambhir Urges West Indies Cricket to Embrace Purpose Over Love

Gautam Gambhir emphasized the importance of purpose for West Indies cricket, inspiring players to resist challenges and inspire the next generation. He highlighted their resilience during the second Test against India and called for appreciation of small contributions. Gambhir urged the team to prioritize their own values over external opinions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:17 IST
In the face of challenging times, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir urged West Indies cricketers to find inspiration in their purpose of fostering the next generation. After a spirited performance against India in the second Test, Gambhir emphasized the importance of their resilience amidst adversity.

During a visit to the West Indies dressing room, Gambhir addressed the team, sharing heartfelt words of encouragement. He highlighted the necessity of focusing on internal values rather than external opinions, praising their commendable second innings efforts as a template for future performance.

Gambhir also encouraged the team to appreciate smaller contributions that collectively lead to success, underscoring the critical role they play in inspiring young cricketers back home. He urged the players to build on this foundation while maintaining their core ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

