Rain Plays Spoilsport: Sri Lanka-New Zealand Clash Ends In Washout

The Women's World Cup match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand ended in a washout due to persistent rain. Despite strong performances by Sri Lankan batters, including a belligerent fifty from Nilakshika De Silva, the match could not resume after rain interrupted play. Both teams shared points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:06 IST
Rain Plays Spoilsport: Sri Lanka-New Zealand Clash Ends In Washout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Persistent rain led to the abandonment of the Women's World Cup match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, with both teams sharing points. The game, held at Sri Lanka's R Premadasa Stadium, saw the hosts delivering a strong batting performance before the weather intervened.

Sri Lankan opener Nilakshika De Silva hit a rapid fifty, contrasting with captain Chamari Athapaththu's poised half-century, helping set up a competitive total of 258 for 6. However, rain began just as New Zealand was about to start their chase, halting the game permanently.

The abandonment marked another rain-affected setback for Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Sri Lanka remains in search of their first tournament win, while New Zealand faces pressure with only three points from four games in their quest for a semifinal berth.

