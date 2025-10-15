Qatar's Triumph: Secures Second Consecutive World Cup Spot with UAE Victory
Qatar defeated UAE 2-1 to qualify for the 2026 World Cup finals. Boualem Khouki and Pedro Miguel's headers ensured the win. Despite a late goal from UAE and a red card for Qatar's Tarek Salman, Qatar topped Group A. UAE will face Saudi Arabia or Iraq next.
In a thrilling encounter in Doha on Tuesday, Qatar secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals with a 2-1 victory over the United Arab Emirates. The decisive win was marked by second-half headers from Boualem Khouki and Pedro Miguel, ensuring Qatar's spot in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada-hosted tournament.
Qatar gained the upper hand four minutes into the second half, courtesy of Khouki's clinical finish from Akram Afif's expertly floated free kick. Pedro Miguel doubled the advantage in the 74th minute with another header, also set up by Afif, securing an indomitable lead despite a tense finish.
The UAE managed to pull back a goal through Sultan Adil deep into stoppage time after Qatar's Tarek Salman was sent off late in the game. As a result, Qatar topped Group A, and the UAE now faces a critical two-legged playoff against either Saudi Arabia or Iraq, aiming for an intercontinental playoff berth in March.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar
- World Cup
- football
- qualifiers
- UAE
- sports
- tournament
- victory
- headers
- Doha
ALSO READ
Qatar's Triumphant Journey Continues: A Nail-Biting Victory Over UAE
A Show of Sportsmanship: India and Pakistan U-21 Hockey Teams Break the Ice
Shaping the Game: The Dynamic World of Sports News
Vice-President Lauds Labour and Youth Ministries for Reforms and Sports Promotion
CBI Nabs Fugitive Accused of UAE Wife Murder After 12-Year Manhunt