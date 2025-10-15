Left Menu

Mikel Merino Spurs Spain's Unstoppable World Cup Qualifying Streak

Mikel Merino scored twice as Spain maintained their perfect start in the World Cup Qualifiers, defeating Bulgaria 4-0. Despite missing key players, Spain dominated possession and moved closer to securing a spot at the 2026 World Cup. They lead Group E with 12 points from four matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 02:55 IST
Mikel Merino Spurs Spain's Unstoppable World Cup Qualifying Streak

Mikel Merino was the star of the show as Spain secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over Bulgaria, maintaining their perfect record in the World Cup Qualifiers. Merino's pair of headers played a crucial role in this triumph, which strengthens Spain's position at the top of Group E.

Despite missing several key players, Spain showcased their depth and tactical prowess, managing to score 15 goals and concede none in their first four matches. Although Bulgaria struggled, their goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov delivered commendable saves, preventing an even bigger scoreline.

Spain's campaign continues in November with matches against Georgia and Turkey, holding a substantial advantage in terms of goal difference. Mikel Merino emphasized the team's relentless pursuit of securing their spot at the 2026 World Cup, acknowledging the challenging road ahead.

TRENDING

1
Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

Government Shutdown Standoff: The Political Showdown Intensifies

 Global
2
Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiations

Tensions Persist Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire and Ongoing Hostage Negotiation...

 Global
3
IMF to Bolster Pakistan's Recovery with $1.2 Billion Loan Approval

IMF to Bolster Pakistan's Recovery with $1.2 Billion Loan Approval

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts Over Federal Layoffs Amid Government Shutdown

Controversy Erupts Over Federal Layoffs Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025