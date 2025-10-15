Mikel Merino Spurs Spain's Unstoppable World Cup Qualifying Streak
Mikel Merino scored twice as Spain maintained their perfect start in the World Cup Qualifiers, defeating Bulgaria 4-0. Despite missing key players, Spain dominated possession and moved closer to securing a spot at the 2026 World Cup. They lead Group E with 12 points from four matches.
Mikel Merino was the star of the show as Spain secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over Bulgaria, maintaining their perfect record in the World Cup Qualifiers. Merino's pair of headers played a crucial role in this triumph, which strengthens Spain's position at the top of Group E.
Despite missing several key players, Spain showcased their depth and tactical prowess, managing to score 15 goals and concede none in their first four matches. Although Bulgaria struggled, their goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov delivered commendable saves, preventing an even bigger scoreline.
Spain's campaign continues in November with matches against Georgia and Turkey, holding a substantial advantage in terms of goal difference. Mikel Merino emphasized the team's relentless pursuit of securing their spot at the 2026 World Cup, acknowledging the challenging road ahead.
