Italy's World Cup Playoffs Hopes Soar with Key Win Over Israel

Italy has boosted its chances of securing a World Cup playoff berth after a significant 3-0 victory against Israel at home on Tuesday, courtesy of two goals from Mateo Retegui and a late header by Gianluca Mancini. Despite tensions at a nearby pro-Palestinian march, Italy's performance on the field was undeterred.

This win places Italy in a strong position to compete in the World Cup playoffs, with Group I leaders Norway currently three points ahead. However, with two matches remaining against Moldova and Norway, Italy is aiming for the top spot or at least securing its playoff destiny.

The match's backdrop included political unrest with some spectators booing Israel's anthem, leading to clashes in the city. In the stadium, Italian fans witnessed a strong defensive and offensive display from their team, reinforcing confidence ahead of decisive clashes in their World Cup qualifying journey.