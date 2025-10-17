Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Apple's US F1 deal offers both a big opportunity for growth

Apple's five-year deal for Formula One's U.S. broadcast rights, announced on Friday, gives both brands a major opportunity for growth in new directions and could ultimately lead to something bigger. The agreement, with Apple replacing Walt Disney's ESPN from 2026, will see Apple TV host all live action from grand prix weekends and has the potential to bring more people to Formula One through mobiles and apps.

Motor racing-American Mayer recognises bid for FIA presidency is over

American Tim Mayer ended his bid to stand for president of motorsport's world governing body on Friday, saying FIA statutes prevented anyone from challenging incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The move was expected after a list published this month left rivals to the Emirati unable to muster the support needed to stand.

Rams WR Puka Nacua ruled out in London vs. Jaguars

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was ruled out on Friday for a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in London. Head coach Sean McVay delivered the expected verdict on the status of Nacua on Friday.

2025-26 NBA preview: Southeast Division capsules

1. Orlando Magic 2024-25 record: 41-41, first in the Southeast

Tennis-'History has been made': Monaco chief hails Vacherot's Shanghai win

Monaco Tennis Federation president Melanie-Antoinette de Massy hailed Valentin Vacherot's Shanghai Masters victory on Sunday as a historic milestone for the principality, marking the federation's first-ever Masters 1000 singles title. Vacherot completed a fairytale run at the tournament on Sunday, rallying from a set down to defeat his cousin, Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, in the final and secure his first ATP title.

Tennis-Osaka joins growing casualty list as injuries pile up towards season's end

Naomi Osaka became the latest player to suffer injury towards the end of a gruelling season after the four-times Grand Slam champion pulled out of her Japan Open quarter-final against Jaqueline Cristian on Friday with a leg injury. Several players have ended their seasons early amid health and fitness struggles in the ongoing Asian swing of tournaments, including Emma Raducanu, Daria Kasatkina, Elina Svitolina and Paula Badosa.

San Francisco AD, former NFL player Larry Williams dies

University of San Francisco athletic director and former NFL player Larry Williams died on Thursday. He was 62. Williams, who had guided the Dons' athletic department since 2022, died during a workout at a campus gym.

Rockets bank on liftoff after finally landing Kevin Durant

HOUSTON -- Years of losing and intentional asset accumulation put the Rockets in position to make the calculated gamble, but the franchise considers landing their missing piece more reward than risk. Kevin Durant was there for the taking.

Commanders add WR Treylon Burks to practice squad

The Washington Commanders signed former first-round draft pick Treylon Burks to the practice squad on Friday and released fellow wide receiver Tay Martin. The Commanders are looking to bolster their depth at the position with Terry McLaurin working his way back from a quadriceps injury and fellow wideout Deebo Samuel nursing a heel injury.

2025-26 NBA Preview: Pacific Division capsules

1. Golden State Warriors 2024-25 record: 48-34, third in the Pacific

Tennis-Paolini overcomes Bencic to reach Ningbo semis, Rybakina also through

Italian second seed Jasmine Paolini kept her hopes of qualifying for the WTA Finals alive with a gritty comeback win over Belinda Bencic, beating Switzerland's Tokyo Olympic gold medallist 5-7 7-5 6-3 in the Ningbo Open quarter-finals on Friday. Paolini will face third-seed Elena Rybakina in the semis, after the Russian-born Kazakh took less than an hour to beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2 6-0 later in the day.

