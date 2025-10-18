Left Menu

Pakistan slip to 92/5 before second rain interruption in World Cup clash against New Zealand

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 18-10-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 18:33 IST
Pakistan slipped to a precarious 92 for five in 25 overs before rain interrupted proceedings for the second time in their women's World Cup match against New Zealand here on Saturday.

Aaliya Riaz (28 not out) and Sidra Nawaz (6 not out) were at the crease as Pakistan were looking for revival in the match.

Natalia Pervaiz (10) and skipper Fatima Sana (2) were the two batters dismissed during the passage of play as rain had earlier kept the players away from the field for more than an hour.

Pakistan were 52 for three in 12.2 overs at the first rain interruption.

