Left Menu

India's trap mixed teams fail to impress on last day of ISSF World C'ships

In the bronze-medal contest, which is between the third and fourth-placed teams, USA beat Egypt 39-37.The gold-medal match between Italy and San Marino is scheduled later in the day.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 18-10-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 19:06 IST
India's trap mixed teams fail to impress on last day of ISSF World C'ships
  • Country:
  • Greece

India's trap mixed team pair of Neeru Dhanda and Bhowneesh Mendiratta came up with a below-par show to finish 25th, while compatriots Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Aashima Ahlawat ended up 28th on the concluding day of the ISSF World Championships (Shotgun), here Saturday.

A day after Zoravar won a historic individual trap bronze to become only the second Indian after Manavjit Singh Sandhu (2006 Zahreb, gold) to clinch a medal in the prestigious competition, both the country's pairs shot identical scores of 137/150 in the qualification round to miss the four-team finals by quite a distance.

India are joint eighth in the medals tally along with six other nations with a solitary bronze. The position can change as the gold-medal match is scheduled later in the day.

The United States are leading the table with four gold, one silver and a bronze, while Spain is second with two gold and a silver. Croatia are in third spot with two gold.

Despite both the Indian pairs shooting down 137 clay targets, the Neeru-Bhowneesh duo finished ahead of their counterparts on countback at the Malakasa Shooting Range.

Bhowneesh had scores of 23, 24, 23 as he aggregated 70/75 after the three qualification rounds of 25 each, while Neeru shot 23, 20, 24 to finish on 67.

Veteran Zoravar, 48, following his bronze-medal achievement shot three successive 23s to aggregate 69/75, while Aashima had scores of 23, 23, 22 for her 68 in a strong field of 54 teams.

Four teams -- Italy (145/150), San Marino (144), USA (144) and Egypt (144) -- entered the final. In the bronze-medal contest, which is between the third and fourth-placed teams, USA beat Egypt 39-37.

The gold-medal match between Italy and San Marino is scheduled later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
241 stubble burning cases in Punjab from Sep 15 to Oct 18: Data

241 stubble burning cases in Punjab from Sep 15 to Oct 18: Data

 India
2
Union min Giriraj Singh courts controversy with remark against a minority community

Union min Giriraj Singh courts controversy with remark against a minority co...

 India
3
'Too voluminous and bulky': Delhi court dismisses bail plea in POCSO case

'Too voluminous and bulky': Delhi court dismisses bail plea in POCSO case

 India
4
UPDATE 7-Israel to keep border crossing closed as it trades accusations of ceasefire violation with Hamas

UPDATE 7-Israel to keep border crossing closed as it trades accusations of c...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025