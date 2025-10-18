Left Menu

Grobbelaar double helps Australia break Sultan of Johor Cup final jinx

PTI | Johorbahru | Updated: 18-10-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 20:02 IST
Ian Grobbelaar struck twice, including a decisive penalty corner in the dying minutes, as Australia pipped India 2-1 to win their third Sultan of Johor Cup under-21 hockey title, here on Saturday.

Grobbelaar opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a perfectly-executed drag flick just before the end of the first quarter.

Three-time former champions India responded in the second quarter through Anmol Ekka, who converted a penalty corner in the 17th minute to level the match at 1-1.

The third quarter ended goalless, leaving the teams tied heading into the final 15 minutes.

With the game on a knife's edge, Australia converted their 11th penalty corner of the match with just two minutes remaining, and Grobbelaar struck his second goal to seal the 2-1 win.

India earned six consecutive penalty corners in the final minute but could not capitalise, with goalkeeper Magnus McCausland producing crucial saves.

The victory allowed Australia to finally break their streak of three successive final defeats since the loss against India in 2022. With this win, they also avenged the defeat three years ago.

This was their third Sultan of Johor Cup title overall.

